PM Modi greets people on 'Guru Purnima'

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday greeted people on 'Guru Purnima', saying it is a day to bow to the 'gurus' who have played an important role in shaping society. "On the auspicious day of Guru Purnima, we bow in reverence to all our gurus who have played an important role in inspiring, moulding and shaping our society," he tweeted. Guru Purnima is observed to revere spiritual teachers and leaders, and express gratitude for the role played by them. It is observed on full moon day (purnima) across India and Nepal.