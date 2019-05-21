PM Modi greets Widodo on re-election as Indonesian president

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Joko Widodo on Tuesday for his re-election as the Indonesian president, saying he looked forward to working with him to further deepen the bilateral partnership.Widodo was re-elected as the leader of Indonesia, the third-biggest democracy in the world, on Tuesday."Heartiest congratulations @jokowi on your re-election! As two large democracies, we take collective pride in successful celebration of democracy. We wish you and people of Indonesia all success under your dynamic leadership," Modi said in a tweet.He added that as the two nations marked seven decades of diplomatic relationship, "I look forward to working closely with you to further deepen our bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership." PTI NAB RC