PM Modi hails US President Trump's decision to join Houston event

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the "special gesture" of US President Donald Trump to join a community programme at Houston signifies special friendship between the two countries.In a series of tweets, the prime minister said he looks forward to joining the Indian origin community in welcoming Trump at the programme. The programme will be held on September 22 in Houston. PTI NAB DVDV

