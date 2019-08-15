PM Modi hoists tricolour at Red Fort

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hoisted the national flag on the 73rd Independence Day at the ramparts of the historic Red Fort in Delhi.Modi, dressed in a white kurta-pyjama and a colourful turban, was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Red Fort. He then inspected Guard of Honour.Before coming to Red Fort, he paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. PTI VIT SLB PR VIT ABHABH