PM Modi holds talks with Bhutanese counterpart Tshering

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering Friday during which emphasis was on development partnership between the two countries and co-operation in the hydro-power sector.In the bilateral meeting, Prime Minister Tshering congratulated PM Modi for his re-assumption of office following an emphatic victory in the recently-concluded general elections in India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.He also conveyed the felicitations of the King of Bhutan and the goodwill and wishes of the people of Bhutan to the prime minister and the people of India.Tshering said that he looked forward to continue working closely with PM Modi and reiterated the invitation to him to visit Bhutan at the earliest.Prime Minister Modi conveyed that India deeply values its development partnership, including co-operation in the hydro-power sector with Bhutan, the MEA said.He reiterated India's firm commitment to partner Bhutan steadfastly in its quest for greater prosperity and well-being.Prime Minister Modi accepted the invitation to visit Bhutan on mutually convenient dates.