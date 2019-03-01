PM Modi lays stone for new projects in TN, remembers 'Amma' for good work

Kanyakumari (TN), Mar 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday hailed late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa for her people-centric work as he dedicated several highway and railway projects, including Tejas train, to the people of the state. Modi, who also laid foundation stone for a slew of other projects at a function here, began his address by paying tributes to the late AIADMK supremo, calling her "Amma Jayalalithaa ji". Taking part in a public function in the state for the first time after the ruling AIADMK and the BJP entered into an electoral pact for the coming Lok Sabha polls, Modi lauded the works of Jayalalithaa. Laying the foundation stone for the restoration of railway line between Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi, Modi recalled that the line had been damaged in the devastating 1964 cyclone. "But for over 50 years no attention was paid to this line... but better late than never," he said. He dedicated new highway projects, flyovers and laid foundation stone for four-laning in new sections of the national highways falling under Madurai and Dindigul districts in southern Tamil Nadu, at a combined cost of Rs 2,995 crore. The prime minister flagged off the Chennai-bound Tejas Express train from Madurai through video conferencing. The train can touch a maximum speed of 160 km per hour and boasts of several modern features like swanky coaches and ergonomically designed seats. According to the Railways, this is the fastest train between the state capital and the temple city which would traverse 497 km in about six-and-a-half hours. Modi laid foundation stone for a new 2.05 km viaduct at Pamban to replace the existing 104-year-old railway bridge that connects Rameswaram and the mainland. The 17.20 km rail link between Dhanushkodi, which is the starting point of the 'Ram Setu', and the holy island town of Rameswaram is estimated to cost about Rs 208 crore. The prime minister was earlier received by Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam and other top leaders. Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, who represents Kanyakumari in Lok Sabha, was also present. PTI VGN SA VIJ NVG INDIND