PM Modi meets a 'very special friend'

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a "very special friend" visiting him in his Parliament House office on Tuesday."A very special friend came to meet me in Parliament today," Modi wrote on his Instagram account and posted two images of him holding a baby.The baby's parents were part of a group of people who called on the prime minister in his Parliament House office, officials said.In one of the pictures, the child is fixated at a chocolate bar on the table while sitting on Modi's laps. In the other picture, the baby is playing with a small tray as the PM holds him.On Instagram, Modi has 25.3 million followers but he follows none. PTI NAB ABHABH