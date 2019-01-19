PM Modi meets his mother during Gujarat tour

Gandhinagar, Jan 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday met his nonagenarian mother Hiraba in Raisan village near here after he made a brief stopover on his way to Ahmedabad Airport. Hiraba lives with the PM's younger brother Pankaj Modi in the village. The prime minister spent around 30 minutes with his mother and other family members in the morning and then left for Ahmedabad airport, sibling Pankaj said. PM Modi is on a three-day visit to Gujarat since January 17. PTI PJT PD BNM RCJRCJ