PM Modi meets New Jersey governor; discusses cooperation in trade, other areas

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met New Jersey Governor Phillip D Murphy and discussed cooperation in areas including trade and investment. Murphy is visiting Agra, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad apart from Delhi. According to an official statement, Prime Minister Modi welcomed Murphy's desire to promote closer commercial and people-to-people relations between New Jersey and India and assured him of the Indian government's support as New Jersey seeks to pursue meaningful cooperation with Indian states. Murphy also briefed Modi of his priorities for building his state's relations with India, and committed to working towards a robust partnership between India and the US, the statement said. Noting the commonalities between India and New Jersey, Murphy mentioned the celebration of diversity and respect for plurality in India which he has witnessed since arriving in India. Prime Minister Modi noted that the State of New Jersey, which hosts the highest concentration of Indian-American population in the US, has emerged as a top destination for India's trade and investment into the US. Both leaders agreed to the significance of cooperation in the field of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) and higher education, it said. PTI UZMCK