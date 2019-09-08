PM Modi pays tribute to Jethmalani at his residence

New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the residence of Ram Jethmalani to pay his last respects to the eminent jurist.Jethmalani, 95, passed away at his official residence in New Delhi on Sunday, days ahead of his 96th birthday on September 14."PM @narendramodi paid tributes to late Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji at his residence. He expressed condolences to the family members of Shri Jethmalani," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.Modi also met the jurist's family members and consoled them.Earlier, the prime minister in a tweet had condoled the death of Jethmalani, saying the country has lost an "exceptional" lawyer and an "iconic figure" who made rich contributions in courts and the Parliament. "In the passing away of Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji, India has lost an exceptional lawyer and iconic public figure who made rich contributions both in the Court and Parliament," he tweeted.Modi said Jethmalani was "witty, courageous and never shied away from boldly expressing himself on any subject". "I consider myself fortunate to have got numerous opportunities to interact with Shri Ram Jethmalani Ji. In these sad moments, my condolences to his family, friends and many admirers. "He may not be here but his pioneering work will live on! Om Shanti," the prime minister wrote on Twitter. PTI KND ANBANB