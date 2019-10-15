PM Modi pays tributes to Kalam on his 88th birth anniversary

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to A P J Abdul Kalam on his 88th birth anniversary, saying the former president's life will always remain an inspiration for the countrymen.He said Kalam's life will be a source of inspiration for fellow Indians."He saw the dream of a capable India of the 21th century and gave his special contribution for the purpose," the prime minister tweeted."India salutes Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Ji on his jayanti," he said.Kalam was born on this day in 1931 in Rameshwaram. PTI NAB DPB