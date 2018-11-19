PM Modi, Rahul, other leaders pay tribute to Indira Gandhi on birth anniversary

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other political leaders paid tributes to former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her 101st birth anniversary Monday."Tributes to India's former prime minister, Mrs Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary," Modi tweeted. Former president Pranab Mukherjee, former vice president Hamid Ansari and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, along with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, paid floral tributes to her at Shakti Sthal in the national capital. Rahul Gandhi tweeted a picture of Indira Gandhi and quoted her, saying, "Forgiveness is a virtue of the brave. Indira Gandhi". Rich tributes were paid to the former prime minister at a function in the central hall of Parliament, where leaders cutting across party lines were present. Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Manmohan Singh, former deputy prime minister L K Advani, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel and other Parliamentarians were present at the function. A booklet containing her profile was presented to the dignitaries who attended the function. It was brought out in Hindi and English by the Lok Sabha Secretariat. Sonia Gandhi also released a book on her and her love for environment at the Indira Gandhi memorial. A large number of people paid tributes to the former prime minister at her residence and office, where she was gunned down by her bodyguards 34 years ago. Later in the evening, Manmohan Singh was awarded the Indira Gandhi prize for peace, disarmament and development at a function at the Jawahar Bhawan. She was remembered fondly by many dignitaries on the occasion. Congress leader from Rajasthan and former state chief minister Ashok Gehlot said the contribution of Indira Gandhi towards nation-building was "immense"."Paying tributes and homage to former PM Smt Indira Gandhi ji on her birth anniversary. Her contribution towards nation-building was immense. Her great love for the country and dedication towards the welfare of people would always be an inspiration," Gehlot tweeted.Paying her respects to the former prime minister, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the nation should work together to keep the diversity of the country intact."Homage to Indira Gandhi Ji, former prime minister of India, on her birth anniversary. National Integration Week begins today. As she did so whole-heartedly, let's work together to keep the spirit of 'unity in diversity' alive," she tweeted.Congress leader Ashok Chavan also tweeted his homage to the former prime minister. Senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala quoted Indira Gandhi, saying her contribution towards building the country cannot be forgotten."I cannot understand how anyone can be an Indian and not be proud. My humble homage to Smt. Indira Gandhi who lived and died in the service of the nation. Her immense contribution in nation building and preserving the unity & integrity of the nation shall always be remembered," he tweeted.Indira Gandhi, often described as the 'Iron Lady of India', was born on November 19, 1917 in Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad. PTI ASG SKC AAR