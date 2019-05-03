PM Modi, Raje wish Gehlot on his 68th birthday

Jaipur, May 3 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot turned 68 on Friday and leaders across political parties, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former state chief minister Vasundhara Raje, wished him. "On his birthday, I convey my greetings to Rajasthan CM Shri @ashokgehlot51 ji. Praying for his good health and long life," Modi tweeted. Raje and several other leaders also greeted the chief minister. Rajasthan Congress president and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot wished Gehlot on his birthday, saying his contribution for the state's development has been incomparable. PTI SDA MAZ SNESNESNE