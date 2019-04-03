PM Modi rattled by our manifesto, his frustration visible in address to rallies: Congress

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) The Congress Wednesday claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP were "rattled" after its manifesto promised to ensure justice to the people and that the PM's "frustration" was evident in his address to rallies. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Congress manifesto is a result of dialogue which is diametrically opposite to Modi's monologue through his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address. "PM Modi and the BJP are absolutely rattled by the Congress manifesto which promises 'Nyay' - justice to people of India. PM Modi's frustration was clearly visible in his rallies today. "PM Modi has mastered the art of false propaganda and empty rhetoric, but after 5 years, no Indian is willing to listen to his mundane speeches where he stoops to the rock bottom of political discourse. The Congress manifesto is the voice of the people of India," he said. Surjewala said the Congress manifesto is the action plan for the future of India and is a progressive piece of vision of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, which lays down a solid road map for development, economic growth, equity, equality, creation of jobs, alleviating farm distress, empowering the women. He claimed 'Nyay' is the "Magna Carta of the Congress manifesto". "The Congress has delivered before and shall deliver again," he said. The Congress leader claimed that the Congress manifesto has been welcomed by one and all and has been gaining positive feedback as it is "like a breath of fresh air in the atmosphere of despair and darkness created by Modi government". In 2014, he said, PM Modi had not presented a 'manifesto' but a "bunch of lies and false promises". Surjewala said Modi could not deliver on any of his promises, including two crore jobs and better price for farm produce. "Those who could not deliver on a single promise in their manifesto, lose the moral right to abuse other people's promise. Congress has not only delivered before on its manifestos, but has also clearly made manifestos part of the ongoing discourse in these elections, unlike PM Modi who has only resorted to low level jibes to vitiate the discourse," he said. Modi tore into the Congress at a poll rally in Kolkata, saying its "dhakosla" (hypocritic) manifesto will expire on May 23 (the date of the Lok Sabha election results) and accused the opposition party of speaking the language of Pakistan as it sought to "review" the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in Jammu and Kashmir. Accusing the Congress of repeatedly bowing its head before terrorism, Modi alleged that opposition leaders like Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi were insulting the country and its forces in their quest to demean him. PTI SKC SMN