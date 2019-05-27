PM Modi recalls Nehru's contribution in nation building

New Delhi May 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday recalled the contribution of former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru in nation building on his 55th death anniversary. "Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary. We remember his contributions to our nation," Modi tweeted. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu tweeted, "Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his death anniversary today. He will always be remembered for his contributions to building a modern India. #PanditNehru." Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister in the outgoing cabinet Rajnath Singh also paid homage to Nehru. "Remembering Indias first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehrus contribution to our society and the nation on his punyatithi. I offer my tributes to him," he tweeted. Nehru was born to Motilal Nehru and Swaroop Rani on November 14, 1889, in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh. Independent India's first and longest serving prime minister, he remained in office until his death on May 27, 1964. PTI NAB SNESNE