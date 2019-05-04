PM Modi, Shah to hold rallies in HP

Shimla, May 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah will address five election rallies in Himachal Pradesh, where polling for all four Lok Sabha seats will be held on May 19.Modi will address a public meeting in Mandi on May 10 in support of sitting MP Ramswaroop Sharma, BJP state general secretary Chandra Mohan Thakur said.The Mandi Lok Sabha seat is one of the most talked about seats in the state as BJP MLA Anil Sharma's son Aashray Sharma is fighting the Lok Sabha polls as a Congress candidate.Aashray Sharma had sought a BJP ticket from Mandi but after denial he, along with his grandfather and former Union minister Sukh Ram, rejoined the Congress party.Veteran politician Sukh Ram is leaving no stone unturned to ensure his grandson Aashray's victory.The prime minister will address another rally in Solan on May 13 in support of Shimla BJP candidate Suresh Kashyap who is trying his luck against Congress candidate Col (retd) Dhani Ram Shandil.BJP chief Shah on May 12 will address rallies Chamba, Bilaspur and Nahan.Voting for all the four seats -- Shimla (SC), Mandi, Hamirpur and Kangra -- of HP will take place on May 19. PTI DJI DPB