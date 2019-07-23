PM Modi thanks voters of Junagadh civic body polls for BJP's victory

New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi onTuesday thanked people for the BJP's victory in Junagadh civic body elections and bypolls in other districts and taluka panchayats of Gujarat, saying the people of the state have "always put their trust on 'politics of development'".The BJP Tuesday retained the Junagadh Municipal Corporation by securing 51 of the 60 seats in the civic body and decimating the Congress to just one seat."The people of Gujarat have always put their trust on 'politics of development'. Thank you so much," he said. PTI NAB PR NSDNSD