PM Modi to address rallies from Friday in poll-bound MP

Bhopal, Nov 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will crisscross poll-bound Madhya Pradesh from Friday starting with a public meeting in Shahdol district, over 500 kilometres from here, a senior BJP functionary said Thursday.The prime minister will address two public meetings, mostly on alternative days, starting Friday, state BJP chief Rakesh Singh said.After the rally at Shahdol Friday, Modi will be in Gwalior to address another rally before flying back to Delhi, Singh informed.He will return and address public meetings in Chhindwara and Indore on Sunday before returning to Delhi, Singh added.The prime minister will again visit Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday and address public meetings in Jhabua and Rewa districts.Three days later, on Saturday, Modi will return to the state and address public meetings in Mandsaur and Chhattarpur districts, Singh said.The next day (November 25), he will deliver speeches in Vidisha and Jabalpur districts, he added.MP BJP spokesperson Anil Soumitra said PM Modi was a charismatic leader and his visits to MP will immensely benefit the party which he claimed will win over 200 assembly seats out of 230 in the state.Meanwhile, MP Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi claimed Modis visit wont have any impact, adding that the state government was facing a strong anti-incumbency wave.He claimed the Congress was set to sweep the Assembly polls scheduled for November 28.The results will be declared on December 11.