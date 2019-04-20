PM Modi to address rallies in Chittorgarh, Barmer on Sunday

Jaipur, Apr 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election rallies in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh and Barmer districts on Sunday.Modi will address the public meetings in support of BJP nominees at 2 pm in Chittorgarh and 3.15 pm in Barmer, BJP state tour programme convener Omkar Singh Lakhawat said.He said the prime minister will also address rallies in Udaipur and Jodhpur on Monday.Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, too, will address three public meetings on Monday in Kolayat of Bikaner, Deoli of Tonk and Shahajahapur of Alwar.BJP chief Amit Shah will tour the state on April 26 and 30. He will address a public meeting in Jalore district on April 26 and then take part in a road show in Jodhpur the same day.On April 30, Shah will address meetings in Dausa, Alwar and Bharatpur districts, Lakhawat said. PTI AG DPB