PM Modi to address rallies in Rajasthan on April 21, 22

Jaipur, Apr 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Rajasthan on April 21 and 22, addressing rallies in support of BJP Lok Sabha candidates in Chittorgarh, Barmer, Udaipur and Jodhpur, party leaders said Tuesday. Omkar Singh Lakhawat, BJP's tour convener for the polls, said Modi will address meetings in Chittorgarh and then in Barmer on April 21. On April 22, the prime minister will address rallies in Udaipur and Jodhpur the following day on April 22. PTI AG INDIND