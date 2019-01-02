PM Modi to address rally in Agra on Jan 9

Agra, Jan 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally here on January 9, SC/ST Commission Chairman and BJP MP Ram Shankar Katheria said on Wednesday. He said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also visit Agra on January 4 to take stock of various projects in the pipeline. Adityanath will be discussing party's preparedness for the gruelling election campaign ahead. PTI CORR SNESNE