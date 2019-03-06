PM Modi to attend CISF's 50th raising day celebrations this weekend

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review a CISF parade and address troops on March 10 as the paramilitary force marks the 50th year of its raising, officials said Wednesday. The prime minister will be the chief guest for the event which will be held at the Central Industrial Security Forces' 5th battalion camp in Indirapuram in Ghaziabad on Sunday, the officials confirmed to PTI. This is the first time that Modi will officiate an event of a Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) as the prime minister. He has met CAPF troops, from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) and the Border Security Force (BSF) earlier.Modi is expected to reach the venue on an Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter. He will first pay floral tributes to the martyrs' memorial on the camp's premises before taking the salute of the CISF parade.He will also address personnel from various formations of the CISF. They have already reported at the base for preparing for the annual event.The force, that functions under the Union Home Ministry, is celebrating its 50th year of raising this year and it is a very special occasion, and therefore, the prime minister gave his consent to attend it, the officials said. The CISF was raised in 1969 and has about 1.80 lakh personnel who are tasked with guarding some very sensitive installations in the country.At present, the CISF secures 61 civil airports and a number of infrastructure in the aerospace and nuclear power domain, the Delhi Metro and historical monuments like the Red Fort in Delhi and the Taj Mahal in Agra. PTI NES NES ANBANB