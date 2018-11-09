PM Modi to attend RCEP, ASEAN summits in Singapore next week

By Gurdip Singh Singapore, Nov 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Regional Economic Cooperation Partnership meeting and the ASEAN summit here next week and hold talks with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and other leaders. Modi will attend the Regional Economic Cooperation Partnership (RCEP) summit and the East Asia Summit (EAS) gala dinner as well as hold talks with Prime Minister Lee and leaders from the US, Japan and Australia. On November 15, he will have a breakfast with the ASEAN leaders, according to a report by Friday weekly Tabla, a Singapore-based weekly English newspaper. On November 14, Modi will address 30,000 people at the Fintech Festival, the biggest event of its kind in the world. India with 400 exhibitors is represented by the largest contingent at the event. The Prime Minister will launch a platform to connect Indian Fintech companies with ASEAN banks and financial institutions. He will present awards to the winners of the first hacklathon between India and Singapore, which has students from both countries providing questions and solutions. The final of sixty students each form India and Singapore will be held on November 12 and 13 at the Nanyang Technological University. Modi will leaves on the evening of November 15.RCEP is a proposed free trade agreement (FTA) between the ten member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam) and the six Asia-Pacific states with which ASEAN has existing free trade agreements (Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea and New Zealand). The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is a regional intergovernmental organisation comprising ten Southeast Asian countries, which promotes intergovernmental cooperation and facilitates economic, political, security, military, educational, and sociocultural integration among its members and other Asian states.PTI GS MRJ AKJ MRJ