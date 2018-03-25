PM Modi to brainstorm on New India-2022 with PSU chiefs

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a meeting of heads of top state-run enterprises next month to chalk out a strategy for the functioning and role of CPSEs to realise the vision of a new India, officials said.

Officials in the Department of Public Enterprises said the prime minister will preside over the conclave to be held on April 9 on the theme of ?redefining the role and functioning of CPSEs to realise the New India-Vision 2022.

The PSU chiefs will make presentations before the prime minister on HR, innovation, finance, corporate governance, among others, and how these can be leveraged to improve the efficiency of state-owned enterprises to increase their contribution to nation building.

?The deliberations in the Conclave will lead to formulation of an actionable roadmap to achieve the target of a New India 2022,? a senior government official told PTI.

Top officials from PSUs including NTPC, Indian Oil Corporation and GAIL (India) Limited will make thematic presentations, the official said.

Besides, presentations will also be made on corporate governance by Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) and People First:Reinventing Human Resource Management by National Backward Classes Finance & Development Corporation, sources said. PTI RSN MR MR