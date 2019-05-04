PM Modi to hold poll rallies on May 10, 13 in Punjab

Chandigarh, May 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election rallies on May 10 and May 13 in Punjab, where polling for all the 13 Lok Sabha seats will be held on May 19. Modi will address first rally in Hoshiarpur on May 10 and second in Mansa on May 13, former Punjab BJP chief Kamal Sharma said on Saturday. The BJP has fielded Phagwara legislator Som Prakash from the Hoshiarpur (reserve) seat and he is pitted against Congress candidate and MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal. Modi's second rally will be held in Mansa which falls in the Bathinda parliamentary constituency from where Akali candidate and sitting MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal is contesting for the third time. BJP chief Amit Shah will also hold rallies on May 5 in Pathankot and on May 12 in Amritsar, said BJP's national secretary Tarun Chugh. As per the seat-sharing arrangement, Akalis will contest on 10 seats while the BJP on three seats. PTI CHS VSD SNESNE