PM Modi to hold rally in Rajasthan's Churu on Tuesday

Jaipur, Feb 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Churu district of Rajasthan on Tuesday, a BJP spokesperson said. Preparations for the rally to be held on February 26 are being done at party and administration level, he said. It will be Prime Minister Modi's second public meeting in Rajasthan within four days. He had visited Tonk on February 23. State Chief Secretary D B Gupta held a high-level meeting to review the preparations for the Tuesday's rally. PTI AG CK

