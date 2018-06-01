PM Modi visits NTU, interacts with students

By Gurdip Singh

Singapore, Jun 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi today emphasised on the need of innovation in every sphere of life as he visited Singapores prestigious Nanyang Technological University and interacted with students there.

During his visit to the university, six agreements were signed to strengthen academic and industry partnerships between NTU and leading Indian universities and institutions.

Modi was accompanied by Singapores Education Minister Ong Ye Kung.

He also visited an exhibition being held at NTU and interacted with a social robot.

Modi arrived here yesterday on a three-day visit.

He also participated in a dialogue titled Transforming Asia through Innovation with NTU President Professor Subra Suresh. He also interacted with students there.

"In our knowledge-based economy, Singapore and India rely on the free flow of talent and ideas into their countries and through their universities," said Professor Suresh.

A gift of 4 million Singapore dollar by Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman of Axilor Ventures and co-founder and former CEO of Indian IT giant Infosys, was also announced today to support postdoctoral and student research activities at NTU.

Of the 4 million Singapore dollar, 2 million Singapore dollar will go towards creating the Gopalakrishnan-NTU Presidential Postdoctoral Fellowship that will enable some of the world?s most promising postdoctoral candidates to carry out their research at NTU.

Of the other 2 million Singapore dollar, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras will receive about 1 million Singapore dollar to fund research collaborations for their students at NTU.

Under the pact signed today, NTU will create the Gopalakrishnan-NTU Presidential Postdoctoral Fellowships to enable some of the world?s best young scientists to build a research career at NTU. The endowed gift will fund up to two Presidential Postdoctoral Fellowships per year for five years, starting from academic year 2018-2019.

In partnership with one of India?s leading technological institutes, NTU will offer joint PhD programmes in science, engineering, management, computing and social sciences. The alliance covers supervision of research projects at both universities.

NTU will also partner the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, in offering joint supervision and research attachment opportunities for graduate and undergraduate students in a broad range of disciplines.

NTU will also work with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay to conduct joint PhD programmes in science, engineering, management, computing and social sciences. This partnership will enable joint supervision of research projects at both universities.

A pact was signed with National Institution for Transforming India for research and exchange partnership.

The National Institution for Transforming India is the leading policy think tank in India spearheading the nation?s drive to develop a digital economy and knowledge society.

The collaboration will leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, cognitive computing and big data analytics to improve healthcare, cybersecurity, automation, mobility, smart energy systems and e-governance. It will also facilitate the exchange of scientists and students.

NTU also signed agreement with Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology in research and education.

The partnership will involve the Satellite Research Centre at the School of Electrical and Electronic Engineering in NTU, the first university in Singapore to develop an undergraduate satellite programme.

Covering space science and technology research and education, the tie-up paves the way for joint satellite projects and a sustained exchange program. PTI GS NSA NSA