scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

PM Modi wishes good health, long life to Rahul on his birthday

New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday wished good health and a long life to Congress president Rahul Gandhi on his birthday."Best wishes to Shri @RahulGandhi on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life," he said in a tweet.The two leaders were involved in a war of words in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, in which the BJP-led NDA returned to power with a massive majority.Gandhi was born on this day in 1970. PTI NAB RC

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos