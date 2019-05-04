PM Modi wishes Neeraj Chopra speedy recovery

New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday wished speedy recovery to javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra who underwent an elbow surgery. "Undergone elbow surgery in Mumbai...Will require some months of rehabilitation...Every setback is a setup for a comeback. God wants to bring you out better than you were before," Chopra tweeted on Thursday. Modi wished him well, saying he is a brave youngster who has been making India proud continuously. "Everyone is praying for your quick and complete recovery," the prime minister tweeted. PTI NAB AQSAQS