PM Modi wishes Prez Kovind, VP Naidu and ex-prez Mukherjee on Diwali

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and former president Pranab Mukherjee to greet them on Diwali. He posted pictures of his meetings with the three on Twitter. Earlier in the day, Modi had met troops posted in Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir and Pathankot in Punjab to greet them on the festival of lights. PTI NAB AQS

