PM mourns Veeru Devgan's demise, sends condolence letter to family

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a condolence letter to action director Veeru Devgan's family remembered the Hindi film industry veteran for his contribution to Indian cinema. Veeru Devgan, who was the popular action director behind films such as "Roti Kapda Aur Makaan" and "Mr Natwarlal" and the father of actor Ajay Devgn, passed away in Mumbai on May 27 at the age of 77.The letter, which was addressed to Veeru Devgan's wife Veena Devgan, was shared by Ajay on Twitter on Sunday."I am deeply saddened to learn of the demise of Shri Veeru Devgn who was widely respected for his outstanding work across various domains in the Hindi film industry. This is a great loss for the industry. "Shri Devgan worked as stuntman, action choreographer, director, producer and more. This is the sign of a man who completed dedicated himself to his chosen field and hence, kept discovering new ways of contributing to it... I convey my deepest condolences to Shri Veeru Devgan's family, friends, admirers and the film industry as a whole," the prime minister said in the letter dated May 28, 2019.Modi praised Veeru Devgan for his "personal daredevilry" and for pushing the limits as an action choreographer. "No wonder he was universally loved and respected in the film industry." He added that the action director never cared about getting the "credit" but always believed in giving his best. "There is something deeply moving about people like Shri Devgan who took great personal risks to enthrall audiences in an era of no 'visual effects' , knowing well that the glory of taking those risks would not be credited to them. It is said that great things can be achieved if we do not care who gets the credit but concentrate on doing the best we can." The PM said Veeru Devgan will continue to inspire "risk-takers in the world because it is those who take risks that define the direction our world takes."In response to the letter, Ajay said his family was "deeply touched" by the prime minister's gesture."My Mother and entire Devgan family are deeply touched and humbled in silence by this thoughtful gesture from our Honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi. Thank you Sir," the actor tweeted.