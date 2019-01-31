PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Surat Municipal Corporation Solar Plant Developed by Waaree Energies

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) SURAT, India, January 30, 2019/PRNewswire/ --The solar plants will power three water distribution plants and 18 Municipal Schools in the city The Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, today inaugurated a number of Solar Power Plants in Surat, with a collective capacity of 1 MW, by Waaree Energies, the preferred sustainability partner to Indian corporates. The Solar power plants are located at various locations in the city, which include three water distribution plants and 18 municipal schools, and cumulatively account for 1 MW of energy generation. With the latest addition of the plants, the Surat Municipal Corporation has become the first Municipal Corporation in the country which is not dependent on any electricity company for water distribution. The electricity generated through the solar power plants will be used for the city's water works, water distribution centre, and water treatment plant. This propels Waaree Energies as a partner to the smart city of Surat in its journey towards achieving its energy demands through renewable energy. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/815477/Waaree_Energies.jpg )Waaree Energies is the Turnkey Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) partner for the project, besides also extending its acclaimed maintenance and operation services for 10 years. The plants are expected to generate close to 1.20 Mega Units, which will result in an electricity cost saving of around INR 6 Lakhs per month. The power plants are located across Magob Water Distribution Station, Simada Water Treatment Plant, and Udhna Water Distribution Station. With this transition to solar power, the plant at Udhna is witness to a reduction of 29% on its existing electricity consumption, while Simada has seen a reduction of 21%, and Magob of 23%. Being India's largest Solar PV manufacturer, Waaree Energies has also contributed 2,925 Waaree Poly crystalline solar modules to the power plants. The project design was approved by TERI and was completed in record 50 days by Waaree, across all 18 sites.Commenting on the occasion, Sunil Rathi, Director, Waaree Energies, said, "We are extremely honoured to have partnered with the Surat Municipal Corporation for the solar power projects. We were drawn to this project as Surat has been a frontrunner in the transition to renewable resources for energy generation, and is fast becoming a sustainable model smart city. This has helped the Government save approximately INR 6 Lakh per month. As such, we are very confident that projects like these will help bring about the transformation of the solar energy sector, and also generate the necessitated awareness among people."About Waaree Energies Waaree Energies Ltd. is the flagship company of Waaree Group, and has the country's largest Solar PV Module manufacturing capacity of 1.5 GW. In addition, it is one of leading players in India in EPC services, project development, rooftop solutions, solar water pumps, and as an Independent Power Producer. Waaree has its presence in over 250+ locations nationally and 68 countries globally.Source: Waaree Energies PWRPWR