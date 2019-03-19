'PM Narendra Modi' to now release on April 5

Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI) The release of Vivek Oberoi-starrer biographical drama on Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been preponed by a week and and the film will now open on April 5, the makers announced Tuesday."PM Narendra Modi" was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on April 12."We are bringing this film a week early on public demand. There is a lot of love and anticipation among the people and we don't want them to wait longer. This is a story of 1.3 billion people and I can't wait to show it to them," film's producer Sandip Ssingh said in a statement.Directed by Omung Kumar, the biopic will traverse the journey of Modi from his beginnings to his years as chief minister onto his landmark win at the 2014 general election and being nominated as prime minister. Boman Irani, Manoj Joshi, Prashant Narayanan, Zarina Wahab, Barkha Sengupta, Anjan Shrivastav, Yatin Karyekar, Ramakant Dayma, Akshat R Saluja, Jimesh Patel and Darshan Kumaar are part of the cast.Veteran actor Suresh Oberoi, Vivek's father, and Anand Pandit are co-producing the film along with Ssingh.The film will also release in Tamil and Telugu. PTI RDSRDS