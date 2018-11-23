PM not keeping dignity of office, needs crash course in India's history: Anand Sharma

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday for accusing the opposition party of practising "dynastic" politics, saying he needs a "crash course" on the country's history.Sharma alleged that the prime minister has not kept the dignity of his office and is making "frivolous" statements."It is unfortunate that the prime minister is making such statements. The prime minister is less literate in history, geography and economics," he said. "Regarding using word dynasty and democracy, PM Modi needs a crash course. Advise him to read the objectives resolution moved by Pt. Nehru in the constituent Assembly on December 13, 1946, which laid the foundation of a robust democracy," Sharma said."On dynasty, Modiji must know that after Rajiv Gandhi's oath in 1985, no member of the family took oath even as a minister. Rahul Gandhi was MP since 2004 but declined ministerial office. The PM is running scared as people are angry and the BJP is headed for a big defeat," the former Union minister said. The Congress leader's strong remarks came after Prime Minister Modi attacked the Congress and its leadership during election rallies over dynastic politics.Sharma tweeted, "Sad that PM Modi will not keep his office's dignity while making frivolous statements. We understand his discomfort with Nehru-Gandhi family who fought for India's Freedom and made supreme sacrifices including martyrdom of Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. Why?""Because PM Modi is the ideological descendant of those who opposed freedom struggle or collaborated with the British during quit India struggle," he alleged. PTI SKC RT