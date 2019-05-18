PM offers prayers at Kedarnath

(Eds: Correcting figure in third para) Kedarnath (U'khand), May 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday offered prayers at the Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath, a day after campaigning for the general election came to a close.He reached Jolly Grant airport this morning. Stringent security arrangements have been made for the prime minister's visit, DGP (law and order) Ashok Kumar said.This is Modi's fourth visit to the temple in the last two years. He will offer prayers at Badrinath on Sunday.The portals of both the shrines were reopened for devotees after winter break early this month.The Election Commission gave its nod to the visit while "reminding" the prime minister's office that the model code of conduct is still in force.The campaigning for the seventh and the last phase of the general election ended Friday evening. PTI DPT DPBDPB