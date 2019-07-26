scorecardresearch
PM participates in tree plantation drive

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah participated in a tree plantation drive organised by the Lok Sabha Secretariat on Friday.Modi, along with others, planted saplings during the drive. Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was also present during the drive. PTI ASG CK

