PM pays floral tributes to Sardar Patel

Kevadiya (Guj), Oct 31 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to Sardar Patel at the Statue Of Unity here on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on Thursday. When the prime minister was offering floral tributes to Patel, flower petals were also showered on the world's tallest statue by an Indian Air Force helicopter.Patel's birth anniversary is celebrated as "Rashtriya Ekta Diwas".During the day, the prime minister will also participate in the "Ekta Diwas Parade", visit a technology demonstration site and interact with civil service probationers at Kevadiya.Since 2014, October 31 is observed as the National Unity Day.The 182-metre-tall statue was inaugurated by Modi on the same date last year. PTI PJT PD VT RC