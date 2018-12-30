PM pays tribute to tsunami victims in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

Port Blair, Dec 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to the victims of the 2004 tsunami at a memorial in Car Nicobar here on Sunday.The Prime Minister who reached the Andaman and Nicobar Islands Saturday evening is scheduled to meet tribal chiefs and attend a public function at BJR stadium in Car Nicobar.Later in the day, Modi will hold a review meeting with the local administration at Raj Bhawan, Port Blair, and hoist a high mast flag at South Point Sea Shore.He will visit the cellular jail at Port Blair and pay tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to mark the 75th year of the freedom fighter's historic visit to the islands and the hoisting of the national flag at Port Blair.At the Netaji Stadium, the prime minister will release a commemorative postal stamp and coin. He will also release the innovation and start-up policy for the islands.The prime minister will inaugurate a 7 MW solar power plant, and solar village. He will also lay the foundation stone for a number of development projects and address a gathering. PTI CORR SBN RMS SBN NSDNSD