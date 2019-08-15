PM pays tributes to philosopher Sri Aurobindo on his 237th birth anniversary

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to philosopher and thinker Sri Aurobindo on his 237th birth anniversary, saying his ideals inspired millions."Tributes to the great Sri Aurobindo Ji on his Jayanti. He was a prolific thinker and exceptional philosopher whose ideals inspire millions," the prime minister tweeted.Sri Aurobindo emphasised on human dignity and equality, and was also a devout nationalist who had grand dreams for the nation, Modi said.Sri Aurobindo was born on this day in 1872 in then Calcutta Presidency. PTI NAB ANBANB