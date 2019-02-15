PM pays tributes to slain CRPF men at Palam airport

(Eds: Updating with latest inputs) New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his last respects to the CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack at the Palam technical area on Friday evening by placing a wreath.The bodies of the slain troopers reached Delhi's Palam air force area on Friday evening.Modi placed a wreath on a platform placed before the coffins carrying the mortal remains of the troopers. PTI NAB RC