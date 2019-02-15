scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

PM pays tributes to slain CRPF men at Palam airport

(Eds: Updating with latest inputs) New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his last respects to the CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack at the Palam technical area on Friday evening by placing a wreath.The bodies of the slain troopers reached Delhi's Palam air force area on Friday evening.Modi placed a wreath on a platform placed before the coffins carrying the mortal remains of the troopers. PTI NAB RC

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos