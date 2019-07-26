PM pays tributes to soldiers on 20th anniversary of Kargil war

(Eds: Correcting day in intro) New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to soldiers who fought in the 1999 Kargil war, as the nation observed 20th anniversary of the conflict. "I pray from my heart for all the heroic sons of Mother India (Maa Bharati) on Kargil Vijay Divas. This day reminds us of the courage, bravery and dedication of our soldiers," he tweeted. He paid tributes to the "mighty warriors who sacrificed everything to defend the motherland". India's victory in the war is observed as Kargil Vijay Divas. In another tweet, Modi shared pictures of his visit to the area during the conflict and his interaction with soldiers. "During the Kargil war in 1999, I had the opportunity to go to Kargil and show solidarity with our brave soldiers," he tweeted. The prime minister said that in 1999, he was working for the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. "The visit to Kargil and interactions with soldiers are unforgettable," he wrote. In the photographs, he is seen interacting with Army men and meeting wounded soldiers. PTI NAB AAR