PM performs puja at Badrinath temple

Badrinath, May 19 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday paid obeisance and performed puja at Badrinath temple on the second day of his two-day visit to Uttarakhand. He reached Badrinath after spending around 20 hours in the Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath.Modi offered prayers at innermost sanctum in Badrinath, another temple in Uttarakhand's 'char dham' religious circuit, dedicated to Lord Vishnu.