PM posts video on Ambedkar's death anniversary; says 'sabka saath' mantra inspired by him

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday credited B R Ambedkar with his government's slogan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and said the entire country was indebted to the leader for his efforts in nation-building. In a short video posted on his personal Twitter handle to mark the 62nd death anniversary of Ambedkar, Modi said the "mantra of sabka saath, sabka vikas has been inspired by the late leader".He said Ambedkar pitched for equality before law, equality in opportunities and equality in rights.The prime minister said his government wants to spread the ideas of the Dalit icon to the people, especially the youth."The entire nation is indebted to him for his contribution in nation building," he said.Earlier, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Modi paid floral tributes to Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar at an event organised in the Parliament House complex. PTI NAB SRY