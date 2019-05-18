PM reaches Dehradun, to visit Kedarnath Saturday

Dehradun, May 18 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday reached here on a two-day visit during which he will pay obeisance in the Himalayan shrines of Kedarnath and Badrinath. The prime minister's visit to Uttarkahand comes a day after campaigning for the general election came to a close. He reached Jolly Grant airport this morning. Stringent security arrangements have been made for the prime minister's visit, DGP (law and order) Ashok Kumar said. While Modi will visit Kedarnath on Saturday, he will offer prayers at Badrinath on Sunday. The portals of the both the shrines were reopened for devotees after winter break early this month. PTI DPT DPB