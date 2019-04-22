scorecardresearch
PM reiterates commitment to focus on sustainable development on Earth Day

New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday said Earth Day is an occasion to reiterate the country's commitment to mitigate challenges posed by climate change. In his message of Earth Day, he said, "We bow in reverence to Mother Earth. For years, this great planet has been home to phenomenal diversity. Today we also reiterate our commitment to work towards the well-being of our planet, focus on sustainable development and mitigating climate change." Earth Day is an annual event celebrated to demonstrate support for environmental protection. PTI NAB NAB DVDV

