PM resorting to 'fake narrative' to divert attention: Cong on MHA notice to Rahul

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Home Ministry notice to Rahul Gandhi on his citizenship status, saying the PM is resorting to a "fake narrative" to divert attention. Reacting to the notice, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the entire world knows Gandhi is an Indian citizen by birth. Prime Minister Modi has no answer on unemployment, agrarian distress and black money, and that is why he's resorting to "fake narrative" through his government's notices to divert attention, Surjewala told reporters. In a letter, the Home Ministry said it has received a representation from BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in which it has been brought out that a company named Backops Limited was registered in the United Kingdom in 2003 with Gandhi as one of its directors. The Home Ministry said Swamy's letter also mentioned that in the British company's annual returns filed on October 10, 2005 and October 31, 2006, Gandhi's date of birth has been given as June 19, 1970 and had declared his nationality as British. "You are requested to intimate the factual position in the matter to this Ministry within a fortnight of the receipt of this communication," the Home Ministry notice issued Monday said.