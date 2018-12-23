PM says Mahagathbandhan incoherent alliance of rich dynasties

(Eds: ADDING QUOTES) Chennai, Dec 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday lashed out at the proposed mega party coalition or a mahagathbandhan to take on the ruling BJP at the Centre, terming it an "unholy alliance" of various political parties for 'personal survival.' People will see through the 'incoherent alliance' of 'rich dynasties,' Modi said during his interaction with booth workers from Chennai Central, Chennai North, Madurai, Tiruchirappally and Tiruvallur constituencies in Tamil Nadu. The Prime Minister said the key constituent of the mega alliance - Telugu Desam Party - was formed against the very 'high- handedness' of the Congress by the veteran, late chief minister N T Ramarao, but that the party was now keen to join hands with Congress. Further, some parties in the mahagathbandhan claimed to be inspired by the socialist leader Ram Manohar Lohia, but the veteran himself opposed Congress and its ideaologies, Modi said. "Today several leaders are talking about a grand alliance or a mahagathbandhan. This alliance is for personal survival, not idealogy based support. This alliance is for power, not for the people. This alliance is for personal ambitions, not people's aspirations," he charged. He recalled Lohia as saying that Congress is a 'compromise party' which has made compromises on many ideological issues, national interest issues". Further, many leaders in the coalition were "arrested and tortured" during the Emergency, the Prime Minister said without referring to anyone. DMK President MK Stalin, who had recently proposed Congress chief Rahul Gandhi as opposition's Prime Ministerial candidate for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, was one of the leaders incarcerated during the Emergency. "Corrupt and criminal elements are supreme when these parties govern. It is common knowledge how the Congress harassed Mulayamji (SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav) with cases. Have these parties done justice to the ideals of Dr Lohia," he said, adding the answer was a 'resounding' no. Further, the Congress and its 'ecosytem' spared none, Modi said and pointed out at the dismissal of the AIADMK government of the late chief minister M G Ramachandran in 1980. Recalling the past rivalry between Congress and its southern ally DMK, Modi said none had forgotten where the two parties stood on the Jain Commission. "That time Congress said either it is DMK or it is us. But today they are together. If not opportunism, what explains their alliance," he asked. Taking on BJP's former ally Telugu Desam Party, helmed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, he said it was floated by the veteran N T Rama Rao "who faced the anger and high-handedness of the Congress." "He formed a party for the pride and respect of the Telugus at a time when the Congress humiliated a chief minister of Andhra Pradesh. Yet today the party of NTR wants to ally with the Congress. How can people of Andhra Pradesh accept this," he said. Taking a swipe at the Left parties, he said while they were passing resolutions against Congress "not long ago," calling it "pro-imperialist", responsible for price rise, agriculture crisis and much more, now they were praising each other. In an apparent dig at Sharad Pawar's NCP, Modi said "another party based in Maharashtra was formed in severe opposition to the Congress leadership." "The truth is that this so-called grand alliance is a club of rich dynasties. They are only to promise family rule. People can see through their opportunism and will never accept such an incoherent coalition. India wants democracy, the alliance wants dynasty. India wants growth for all, the alliance wants growth only for their families." he said lambasting the opposition grouping. To a question from a party worker, Modi charged that the Congress tried to spread lies among people about BJP. "They spare no effort to mislead people about the progress our party is making. Almost every poor household in the country has a Jandhan bank account but the Congress will mislead people saying that their money is not safe in banks. "About six crore people have got gas connection. But those who have been rejected by people spread all types of lies on it. They will mislead the people on the Awas yojana (Housing scheme)...", he said. During his interaction, the Prime Minister highlighted India's recent achievements, especially in 2018, such as the country gaining rankings in the ease of doing business index. He also referrred to the launch of the comprehensive Modicare healthcare, the fast pace of construction of public and individual toilets and government spending on sustainable transportation such as the chennai metro rail, among others. Year 2018 was a "great year" for the country and was a "watershed" one, he added. The government has also been working for the senior citizens' welfare and among other things, slashed their Income Tax slabs, reduced prices of stents and knee implants and provided subsidised medicines through Jan Aushadi centres. The process for providing life certificate for pensioners has also been simplified with the launch of an Aadhaar-based online facility, he said, and urged the party workers to highlights these to the elders at various locations including their morning walks and temples. PTI SA TVSTVS