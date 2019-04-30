PM sharpens attack on oppn after 4th round of polling

Barabanki (UP), Apr 30 (PTI) Intensifying his attack on the opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said that after the fourth round of Lok Sabha polling, leaders of his rival parties have lost their sleep."Those doing 'mahamilavat' (grand adulteration) are having sleepless nights," he said at an election meeting here.Modi has been ridiculing opposition alliance as 'mahamilavat'. "Earlier opposition parties played the game of 'kaun banega PM (who will become the PM)', now, after four phases of polling, they are playing 'hide and seek'," Modi said. PTI SAB SMI TIRTIR