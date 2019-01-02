PM should change his timing to bring law for construction of Ram temple: VHP

(Eds: Updating with more quotes and details) New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi should change his timing to bring a legislation for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) said Wednesday, adding that it would try to "persuade" Modi to bring the bill during the tenure of the current government.The VHP's comments came a day after Modi suggested that any decision on an ordinance on the Ram temple could only be taken after the completion of the judicial process, while stressing that the government was ready to make all efforts to fulfil its responsibility.Addressing a press conference here, VHP's international working president Alok Kumar said Hindus could not wait "till eternity" for the court's decision on the Ram temple and asserted that the only way forward was to enact a legislation for its construction.Responding to a question on Modi's remarks about an ordinance on the Ram temple, Kumar said, "We liked the prime minister's commitment for the construction of the temple in Ayodhya, but he should change his timing for bringing a legislation for it and bring the law immediately."Kumar added that he did not know what the government would do, but the VHP would continue with its demand for bringing a law to pave the way for the construction of a grand temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh."The law should be brought before the completion of all the court proceedings and we will continue to request this government to bring the law within its tenure. We have the right to persuade the prime minister also and we will try our best," he said, adding that the VHP would seek time to meet Modi.Reiterating its stand, the Hindutva outfit said considering the overall situation, it continued to be of the firm view that the Hindu society could not be expected to wait till eternity for a court decision on the temple."The only appropriate way forward is to enact a legislation, clearing the way for the construction of a grand Ram temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi now," Kumar said.He added that the final course of action would be decided by the seers at the "Dharam Sansad", which will held in Allahabad alongside the Mahakumbh on January 31-February 1.Stating that the battle for the construction of the temple was a "democratic fight", Kumar said the people and seers were with the VHP.Modi's comments on Tuesday came amidst heightened demands by Hindutva organisations, including the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), for an ordinance for an early construction of the temple in Ayodhya. PTI JTR TDS RC