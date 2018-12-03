PM should turn attention to those in his party talking of things other than devp: Cong

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) The Congress on Monday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for asking people if they will vote on the basis of knowledge of religion or on the basis of development, saying he should also turn his attention to those in his party who talk of things other than developmental issues.Congress president Rahul Gandhi had recently said in Udaipur that the "prime minister says he is a Hindu, but he doesn't understand (the) foundation of Hinduism. What kind of a Hindu is he?"Referring to Gandhi's statement, Modi, at an election rally in Jodhpur, asked people if they will cast their vote on the basis of knowledge of religion or on the basis of development of state.Congress' spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi, at a press conference, said he was very happy to hear the prime minister's statement, but it would be better if Modi also turns his attention to those in his party who talks of things other than development."How did you suddenly remember 'roti, kapda aur makaan', by making others give statements, why do you want to dissociate yourself? Who believes in this good cop, bad cop theory?" Singhvi said.To another question on retired Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat's reported statement that demonetisation has not helped curb black money, Singhvi said the universal truth is that demonetisation is considered a disaster."There is a minority of two people in this country who think otherwise. One heads the executive government, the other the ruling party. Barring the minority of the two, nobody thinks otherwise," he said."Everybody who knows the subject is now speaking the truth, at least apologise to the nation," Singhvi said. PTI ASK NSD